Helping children in San Diego
The San Diego COVID-19 Children's Fund supports childcare, food assistance, and equitable distance learning during these unprecedented times.
There are 2 different financial assistance programs on this page you may be eligible for:
Child Care Financial Assistance for Essential Workers and At-Risk Populations, and
Micro-grants for Low-Income Families/Essential Workers, and Licensed Child Care Providers.
Please scroll down to learn more about the following:
– Financial Assistance for Child Care Services for Essential Workers and At-Risk Populations –
– Micro-grants for low-income families/essential workers, and licensed child care providers –
– Donation Link –
Essential Workers and At-risk Populations Seeking Financial Assistance for Child Care
We are supporting essential workers and at-risk populations with financial assistance for child care services through June 30, 2020.
Financial Assistance is available to provide child care services to children:
Infant to 13 years old, and
18 to 21 years old for people with documented exceptional needs.
Family eligibility and enrollment priorities include:
1 – At-risk populations including children at risk of abuse, neglect, or exploitation; children eligible through Emergency Child Care Bridge Program for Foster Children; families experiencing homelessness, or children of domestic violence survivors.
2 – Essential workers whose total family income does not exceed the current income eligibility threshold and are not able to work remotely. Both parents must be essential workers to qualify. Review list of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers.
3 – Families with children with disabilities or special health care needs whose IEPs and IFSPs include ELC services.
4 – Essential workers listed in #2 above, whose total family income exceeds the current income eligibility threshold and are not able to work remotely.
Have questions? Please visit Frequently Asked Questions.
Micro-Grant Assistance for Low-Income Families, Essential Workers, and Licensed Child Care Providers
Too many families and essential workers across our community are struggling right now to make ends meet.
We want to assist families with groceries, diapers, or other basic needs, as you strive to keep you and your family safe.
Our community is also relying on child care providers during this crisis.
We recognize the challenges and costs associated with all of your heightened responsibilities
and we unite in gratitude to provide these financial supports.
Your fellow San Diegans are here for you!
Donations
San Diego children need you now more than ever.
Thank you.
Your donation will help us ensure local children have access to child care, food, and remote learning opportunities during these unprecedented times.
For major gifts please contact info@sandiegoforeverychild.org.
