Essential Workers and At-risk Populations Seeking Financial Assistance for Child Care

We are supporting essential workers and at-risk populations with financial assistance for child care services through June 30, 2020.

Financial Assistance is available to provide child care services to children:

Infant to 13 years old, and

18 to 21 years old for people with documented exceptional needs.

Family eligibility and enrollment priorities include:

1 – At-risk populations including children at risk of abuse, neglect, or exploitation; children eligible through Emergency Child Care Bridge Program for Foster Children; families experiencing homelessness, or children of domestic violence survivors.

2 – Essential workers whose total family income does not exceed the current income eligibility threshold and are not able to work remotely. Both parents must be essential workers to qualify. Review list of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers.

3 – Families with children with disabilities or special health care needs whose IEPs and IFSPs include ELC services.

4 – Essential workers listed in #2 above, whose total family income exceeds the current income eligibility threshold and are not able to work remotely.

Have questions? Please visit Frequently Asked Questions.